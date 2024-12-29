In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS