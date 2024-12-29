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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 68,077₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage51.46 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc199.6 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

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Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Length
2055 mm2097 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg155 kg
Height
1060 mm1082 mm
Width
755 mm807 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl-
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc199.6 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineOil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm66.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frameDiamond Type
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bush
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V12 V/ 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,1641,64,816
Ex-Showroom Price
77,8431,40,246
RTO
6,22711,520
Insurance
6,09413,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9373,542

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