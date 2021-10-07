In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 69,766
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.15 PS PS