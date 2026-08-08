In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Karbon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Karbon
|Brand
|Bajaj
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|null cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|374 W