Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Devot Motors Devot E-Bike choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Devot Motors Devot E-Bike Price starts at 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 57 kmpl. Devot E-Bike has a range of up to 200 km/charge.