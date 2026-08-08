In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, A2 engine makes power & torque 250 W & 15 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. A2 has a range of up to 75.0.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs A2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|A2
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BGauss
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 52,499
|Range
|-
|75.0
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|22.3 AH
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-