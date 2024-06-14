In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Storie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Storie
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|103-132 km/charge
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-