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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs BattRE Electric gps:ie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Battre electric gps:ie
BrandBajajBattRE Electric Mobility
Price₹ 68,077₹ 64,990
Range-65 km/charge
Mileage51.46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
BattRE Electric gps:ie
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie
gpsie STD
₹64,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2055 mm1820 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
140 kg60 kg
Height
1060 mm1120 mm
Width
755 mm520 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
50.5 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frame-
Body Type
Commuter BikesElectric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas ShockAdjustable Hydrolic Coilover
Front Suspension
TelescopicFork Type Hydrolic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V48 V, 24 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLithium Ferro Phosphate
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16464,990
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84364,990
RTO
6,2270
Insurance
6,0940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,396

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