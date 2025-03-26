In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Platina 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Platina 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 69,284
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|115.45 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.60 PS PS