In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 74,016
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|10.9 PS PS