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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs CT 125X [2022-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Ct 125x [2022-2024]
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 68,077₹ 74,016
Mileage51.46 kmpl59.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.4 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS10.9 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L11 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2055 mm693
Wheelbase
1320 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg-
Height
1060 mm810 mm
Width
755 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl-
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm11 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.4 cc124.4
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHelogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16486,853
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84374,016
RTO
6,2276,451
Insurance
6,0946,386
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,866

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