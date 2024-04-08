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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage48.8 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc155 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Taillight
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Engine
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
679 Km480 km
Max Speed
115 Kmph122 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed constant meshConstant mesh 6 Speed
Displacement
149.68 cc155 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
MonoshockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicatorY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,69,550
RTO
9,67115,024
Insurance
7,20513,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8724,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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