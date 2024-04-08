In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.8 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|18.4 PS PS