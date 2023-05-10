HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Yamaha MT-15

Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Displacement
149.68 cc155 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,66,096
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,40,900
RTO
9,67111,802
Insurance
7,20510,124
Accessories Charges
03,270
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,570

