hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs FZ-X

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Fz-x
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage48.8 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc149 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
679 Km-
Max Speed
115 Kmph96 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Displacement
149.68 cc149 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicatorYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,19,194
RTO
9,67111,036
Insurance
7,2059,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Ronin

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
The design of Apache RTR 160 has started showing its age when compared to Bajaj Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Which one should you buy?
29 Dec 2022
Both motorcycles use a 150 cc, single-cylinder engine but the Pulsar P150 is more powerful than the Yamaha FZ-S FI.
Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Which 150 cc motorcycle should you buy?
7 Mar 2023
In terms of design, the Pulsar N160 looks more aggressive and sporty than the Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar N160: Should you spend the extra money?
30 Dec 2022
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
16 Dec 2022
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers