Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Yamaha FZ-X

Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
149.68 cc149 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,36,912
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,16,800
RTO
9,6719,874
Insurance
7,2056,888
Accessories Charges
03,350
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,942

