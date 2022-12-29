In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.8 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|12.4 PS PS