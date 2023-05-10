HT Auto
Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
149.68 cc249 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,39,300
RTO
9,67111,674
Insurance
7,20510,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,546

