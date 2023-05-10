HT Auto
Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
BS6
₹98,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Displacement
149.68 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant meshCVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,17,300
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,02,483
RTO
9,6718,198
Insurance
7,2056,619
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,521

