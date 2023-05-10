HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Vespa SXL 150

Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Displacement
149.68 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant meshCVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,48,779
RTO
9,67111,902
Insurance
7,2057,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,619

