In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
|Notte125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.8 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm