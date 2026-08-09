In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.8 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS