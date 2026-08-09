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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Elegante 150

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Elegante 150
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage48.8 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc149 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
679 Km
Max Speed
115 Kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed constant meshCVT
Displacement
149.68 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
MonoshockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicatorAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,37,972
RTO
9,67111,037
Insurance
7,2057,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,361

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