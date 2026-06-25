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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs iQube

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Iqube
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage48.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity149.68 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
679 Km94 km
Max Speed
115 Kmph77 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicator-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,11,422
RTO
9,6710
Insurance
7,2055,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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