In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.8 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|20.82 PS PS