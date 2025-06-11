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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage48.8 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc197.75 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1353 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
679 Km-
Max Speed
115 Kmph127 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Displacement
149.68 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicatorBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,46,820
RTO
9,67111,745
Insurance
7,20511,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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