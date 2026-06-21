In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|48.8 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.68 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.6 PS PS