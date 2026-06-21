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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 88,376
Mileage48.8 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc124 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Front Tyre View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg110 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
679 Km-
Max Speed
115 Kmph95 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed constant meshCVT
Displacement
149.68 cc124 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
MonoshockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,75588,376
RTO
9,67110,485
Insurance
7,2056,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,264

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