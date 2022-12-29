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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Hunter 350

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Hunter 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage48.8 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc349 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS20.21 PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg181 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
679 Km-
Max Speed
115 Kmph114 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Displacement
149.68 cc349 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicatorTripper
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,37,640
RTO
9,67111,541
Insurance
7,20510,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,429

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