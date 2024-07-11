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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs RV400

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Rv400
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage48.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity149.68 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm814 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
679 Km150 km
Max Speed
115 Kmph85 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm170 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Upside Down Forks
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicatorAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,39,950
RTO
9,6710
Insurance
7,2055,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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