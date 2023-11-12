In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak & 30 Nm respectively.
PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.
The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.
ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge.
