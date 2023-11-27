Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
Manual-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,14,999
RTO
9,6710
Insurance
7,2054,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,568

