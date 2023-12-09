In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively.
NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours.
The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
