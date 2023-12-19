In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less