Bajaj Pulsar P150 or KTM 125 Duke - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl.