Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 vs 125 Duke

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs KTM 125 Duke

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
2021
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Displacement
149.68 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,92,224
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,70,515
RTO
9,67113,641
Insurance
7,2058,068
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8724,131

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     