Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Keeway SR 250

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm16.22 PS @7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm16 Nm @6500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
149.68 cc223 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,73,530
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,49,000
RTO
9,67113,420
Insurance
7,20511,110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,729

