In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less