In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less