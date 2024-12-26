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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Unicorn

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Unicorn
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage48.8 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc162.71 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS13.18 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm187 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm798 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
679 Km650 km
Max Speed
115 Kmph106 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Displacement
149.68 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
MonoshockHydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicatorGear Position Indicator, Seat Length - 715 mm
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,20,159
RTO
9,67110,143
Insurance
7,20511,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,050

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