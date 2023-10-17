Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Honda Shine

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
149.68 cc123.94
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,63191,201
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,75578,687
RTO
9,6716,294
Insurance
7,2056,220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8721,960

Hindustan Times
Honda Shine | Petrol | Manual 78,687 - 83,800 *Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Radeon | Petrol | Manual 59,942 - 71,542 *Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Radeon

    Latest News

    The Honda Shine 125 is the brand's best-selling 125 cc offering with over 30 lakh units sold in western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa
    Honda Shine 125 sales cross over 30 lakh units in Western India
    17 Oct 2023
    The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most-selling 125 cc motorcycles in the country
    2023 Honda Shine 125: All you need to know
    20 Oct 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: 5 things to know
    30 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     