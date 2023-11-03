Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Displacement
149.68 cc163 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,49,658
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,27,300
RTO
9,67111,684
Insurance
7,20510,674
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,216

