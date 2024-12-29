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HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar p150 [2022-2025] Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.17 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage48.8 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc199.6 cc
Power14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg155 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
679 Km559 km
Max Speed
115 Kmph115 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed Constant Mesh
Displacement
149.68 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bush
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Handlebar - Single Tubular, Gear indicatorAir Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,64,816
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,7551,40,246
RTO
9,67111,520
Insurance
7,20513,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8723,542

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