In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 42.37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less