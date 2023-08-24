In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Glamour XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.
The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl.
