In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Gravton Quanta engine makes power & torque 4 KW & 180 Nm respectively.
Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.
The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.
Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge.
