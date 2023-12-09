Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm3.2 PS
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm26 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,6311,01,982
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,75592,000
RTO
9,6717,360
Insurance
7,2052,622
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,191

