Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Bounce Infinity E1

Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm85 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,63197,518
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,75593,386
RTO
9,6710
Insurance
7,2054,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8722,096

