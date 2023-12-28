Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar P150 vs BattRE Electric IOT

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
BattRE Electric IOT
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
IOT STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
149.68 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,33,63179,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,75579,999
RTO
9,6710
Insurance
7,2050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8721,719

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Xiaomi has unveiled the SU7 electric sedan on December 28 as its first EV. It is already been pushed into production while the launch of the EV slated for 2025.
    China's smartphone giant Xiaomi's first EV SU7 looks like Porsche, promises even better performance
    28 Dec 2023
    Tesla vehicles seen parked in Richmond, California. The EV maker is set to hit record in 2023 with most deliveries ever.
    Tesla to clock record deliveries of EVs in 2023, but fall short of Elon Musk's aspirations
    28 Dec 2023
    Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.
    Bajaj Auto files Vector trademark in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming
    28 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well.
    Ather 450 Apex to launch on 6th January, deliveries in March'24
    28 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     