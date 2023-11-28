In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Bajaj Pulsar 220F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 or Bajaj Pulsar 220F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price starts at Rs 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar P150 engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar 220F engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm & 18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 220F in 4 colours. The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. The Pulsar 220F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less