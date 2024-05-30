HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs Yezdi Adventure

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Yezdi adventure
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl33.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc334 cc
Power40 PS PS30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followersSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17Front :-90/90-21, Rear :- 130/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Saddle Height
807 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock AbsorbersMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
USD Front ForksTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-RoadRain,Road,Off-Road
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire Technology-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,0642,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0002,09,900
RTO
16,30016,792
Insurance
19,76410,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7515,099

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Tiger 850 Sport is now offered in four colour schemes.
    Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets two new colour options. Check them out
    30 May 2024
    The engine on the BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful.
    BMW R 1300 GS listed on India website, will be sold in 3 variants
    30 May 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses the same engine as the previous generation KTM 390 Duke.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: 5 things to know
    8 Jun 2024
    The Yezdi Adventure remains the same but the Mountain Pack adds two jerry cans, a main cage, knuckle guards, and more
    Yezdi Adventure gets new Mountain Pack with touring accessories as standard. Check what's new
    29 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     