In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Yezdi adventure
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 2.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|33.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm