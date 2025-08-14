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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc334 cc
Power40 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
154 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speedSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Displacement
350 cc334 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Off-Road
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Display
LCD Screen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3632,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9001,95,345
RTO
15,51215,627
Insurance
11,95111,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7574,792
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
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New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now benefits from a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,500 price reduction following a GST revision, making it more accessible to buyers.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets more affordable after GST price cut
1 May 2026
Bajaj has not made any cosmetic changes to the Pulsar NS400Z.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z review: Smaller engine, better motorcycle?
25 Jun 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
Bajaj’s NS400Z now gets a 350cc engine, but its design, features and price stay the same.
New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which 350cc should be your pick?
22 Apr 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
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