In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS