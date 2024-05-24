In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS