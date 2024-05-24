HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Yzf r15 v3
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc155 cc
Power40 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followersLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
807 mm815 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock AbsorbersMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
USD Front ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire TechnologyAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,0641,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,56,700
RTO
16,30013,066
Insurance
19,76410,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7513,919

