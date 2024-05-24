In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS