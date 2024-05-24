In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs VXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Vxl 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS