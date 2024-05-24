HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Vxl 150
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc149 cc
Power40 PS PS10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS

Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
373 cc149.50 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followersSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
807 mm770 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock AbsorbersDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
USD Front ForksAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire TechnologyAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,0641,62,049
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0001,46,188
RTO
16,30011,695
Insurance
19,7644,166
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7513,483

