In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|27.9 PS PS