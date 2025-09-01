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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Gixxer 250
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc250 cc
Power40 PS PS27.9 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
154 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speed4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Displacement
350 cc250 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkTelescopic
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Display
LCD ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3632,13,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9001,81,517
RTO
15,51217,321
Insurance
11,95114,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7574,585
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now benefits from a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24,500 price reduction following a GST revision, making it more accessible to buyers.
2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets more affordable after GST price cut
1 May 2026
Bajaj has not made any cosmetic changes to the Pulsar NS400Z.
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New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which 350cc should be your pick?
22 Apr 2026
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Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
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Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
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