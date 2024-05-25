In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Scram 411 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Scram 411
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|373 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm