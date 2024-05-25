HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs Scram 411

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 35 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS400Z in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Scram 411
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.85 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity373 cc411 cc
Power40 PS PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm

Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
40 PS @ 8800 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 6500 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
373 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, 4V, DOHC with DLC coated finger followersSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:110/70 - 17, Rear: 140/70 - R17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Saddle Height
807 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock AbsorbersMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
USD Front ForksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Ride-by-wire Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,0642,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,0002,03,085
RTO
16,30016,777
Insurance
19,76417,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7515,107

