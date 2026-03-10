In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns400z
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|350 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|40 PS PS
|20.21 PS PS