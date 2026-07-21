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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS400Z vs Hunter 350

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS400Z engine makes power and torque 40 PS PS & 33.2 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Pulsar NS400Z mileage is around 34 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Pulsar NS400Z vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns400z Hunter 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage34 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity350 cc349 cc
Power40 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
STD
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
154 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
40 PS @ 9000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-valve Fi-DTS-i 6-speedSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Max Torque
33.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Displacement
350 cc349 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Upside Down ForkTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Display
LCD ScreenYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,21,3631,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,9001,37,640
RTO
15,51211,541
Insurance
11,95110,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7573,429
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong top-end performanceSlick Sport ShifterGood handler

Cons

Noticeable engine heat in slow-moving trafficFirm suspension over broken roads

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Latest Car & Bike News

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